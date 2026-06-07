Foreign reserves settle at 16-month low in May

The country’s gross international reserves (GIRs) stood at a 16-month low of $104.0 billion as of end-May 2026, slightly lower than the previous month’s $104.3 billion, as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) drew on reserves to support government debt payments and foreign exchange operations.

Preliminary BSP data showed the decline was mainly due to the national government’s drawdowns on its foreign currency deposits with the central bank for external debt servicing, downward valuation adjustments in the BSP’s gold holdings following a drop in global gold prices, and the BSP’s net foreign exchange operations.