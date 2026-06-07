Discaya: We may be big fish, but we’re not the greedy crocodiles

"You may look at us as big fish, but we are not the greedy crocodiles that have long been devouring the country public funds," Discaya said.

The contractor maintained that they have no ghost and substandard projects.

"Every contract entrusted to us was fully fulfilled, as agreed upon, and with warranties and insurance bonds serving as guarantees to prevent losses for the government and the people," Discaya said.

Discaya said he was gagged from exposing the truth about the country's corruption. He was detained in the Senate after being cited in contempt by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee for allegedly lying about the absence of his wife, Sarah, during a hearing on anomalous flood control projects on 18 September 2025.

"But one question keeps shouting in my mind: If mentioning just 17 names immediately silenced me and deprived me of my freedom for nine months, how can you expect me to speak out about more than 150 other powerful people involved in a system that has long been protected?" he said.

"I thought you wanted the truth. I thought you were ready to listen to the things that fear and silence have long been whispering. So I dared to speak," the contractor added.

Discaya said he dropped some names hoping for a change, but it resulted in threats, silence, and loss of freedom.

"Now it is clear to me that falsehood is not what some people are being afraid of. What they fear is the truth once it begins to have a name, a face, and evidence," he said.

"You should have told me you didn't want the truth from the start. I wish you had admitted back then that protecting the powerful is more important than listening to the truth. Because if I had only known that this would be the consequence, I wouldn't have put myself and my family in danger," the contractor added.

Despite what happened, Discaya said that he don't regret choosing to take a stand because there are times when silence becomes an accomplice to evil, and speaking up becomes the only remaining way to defend the truth.

"If this is the price of speaking what you know—to be sued, imprisoned, and stripped of your freedom just to silence you. Isn't this question more scary: What truth are they desperately hiding if they are terrified of just one person speaking?"

"They may have imprisoned my body. They may have silenced my voice for a time, but they can never imprison the truth. Because truth is like light—it can be covered for a moment, but darkness can never extinguish it forever. And the day will come when those who are silenced will be heard, and those who hid behind power will face the judgment of history and of the people," Discaya added.

A regional trial court in Malolos, Bulacan has issued a warrant of arrest against Discaya, his wife, Sarah, and nine others for malversation through falsification of public documents in connection with their alleged involvement in the flood control scandal.

Discaya is scheduled to be brought to the provincial jail in Bulacan today, 8 June.