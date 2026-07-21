Addressing the issue through a statement on Tuesday, 21 July, Pinoy Workers Partylist Rep. Karl Fernandez Legaspi stressed that the incident was a clear indication that efforts to protect local officers needed to be improved.

Legaspi underscored that it was also important for the Philippines to assert its rights over the West Philippine Sea that was previously established through an arbitral ruling last 2016.

“No Filipino serviceman should have to suffer violence for simply doing his duty of protecting our country’s sovereign rights. We strongly condemn any act that puts the lives and safety of our uniformed personnel at risk,” he said.

More than just asserting ownership for resource-rich waters, the solon said that protecting the country’s rights also meant affording the locals near the area to carry out their livelihoods without threats from foreign authorities.

“This is exactly why we have consistently advocated for stronger protection of our rights in the West Philippine Sea. It is not only about defending our sovereignty, but also about protecting our servicemen on the frontlines and the livelihood of our fisherfolk,” he said.

Akbayan Partylist Rep. Dadah Ismula, on the other hand, conveyed her outrage on the matter, questioning the continued violent nature of China despite the lack of legal bearing on their claim over the contested waters.

“They are the ones illegally claiming our seas, yet they are the ones that have the audacity to act violent against Filipinos. The Chinese government is acting like pirates and bandits in our own seas,” she said.

Ismula also explained that it was not the first time that China had shown aggression to the country’s uniformed personnel, recalling the experience of seafarer Jeffrey Facundo who had lost a finger after encountering China Coast Guard.

She relayed her call to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to act promptly on the matter and show that the country was serious in defending its rights.

“We call on the President to expel the Chinese ambassador to the Philippines to show their government that we are not blind to their violent acts,” the solon said.

China twisting the narrative

Meanwhile, Mamamayang Liberal Rep. Leila De Lima denounced claims from China that the Philippines was actually the aggressor in the recent incident.

De Lima stressed that attempts to twist the narrative would no longer work given that it was not the first time that Chinese forces showed violence against the country’s servicemen.

“China is once again twisting the narrative even though it is the one intruding into our territory,” she said.

“Who are they attempting to fool? Do they want our soldiers to remain quiet while they are stomping on our sovereignty?” she asked.

Similar to Ismula, the lawmaker said that it was important for Marcos and his administration to step into the issue and enhance the protective measures that state forces have when it comes to threading the waters.

De Lima said that officials can no longer “turn a blind eye” on the matter given the fact that the livelihood of Filipinos were at stake.

“Let us defend the Philippines. Protect the Filipinos,” she said.