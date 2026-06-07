Cordillera's no. 3 most wanted arrested in Ilocos Sur

Police said the arrest was carried out through the service of a warrant of arrest for eight counts of qualified theft.

The court recommended a total bail of P800,000 for the charges.

Following his arrest, the suspect was turned over to the Baguio City Police Office-Police Station 8 for documentation and processing before his transfer to the court that issued the warrant.

The operation was conducted under the Philippine National Police's intensified campaign against wanted persons.

Brig. Gen. Jovencio S. Badua Jr., acting regional director of Police Regional Office 1, said the arrest resulted from coordination among police units and intelligence monitoring efforts.

Police did not immediately release further details regarding the allegations against the suspect or the circumstances surrounding the qualified theft cases.