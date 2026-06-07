City riders eye e-motorcycles

Electric motorcycles are starting to get more attention in the Philippines as riders deal with higher transport costs, heavy traffic and daily trips that can eat up both time and money.

For many Filipinos, a motorcycle is the main ride to work, school, the market, nearby stores and almost everywhere else in between. It also carries the burden of rising fuel prices, which can quickly affect the monthly budget.

That is one reason electric motorcycles are slowly entering the conversation. They run on batteries instead of gasoline, giving riders another choice at a time when fuel costs remain hard to predict.

VinFast is among the brands preparing to enter this space in the Philippines. The company is set to introduce its electric motorcycle lineup locally in 2026, along with a broader electric mobility system that includes battery swapping.

Here are some of the reasons why electric motorcycles are beginning to make sense for everyday Filipino commuting.