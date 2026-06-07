BYD bets on ADAS

BYD has pledged full damage coverage for two of its advanced driver assistance Systems (ADAS) features in China, as the company moves to build trust in intelligent driving systems.
The automaker announced the coverage for the Urban Navigate on Autopilot function of its God’s Eye Intelligent Driving System during its Intelligence Strategy Launch Event.
BYD said this makes it the first automaker to offer full damage coverage for both intelligent parking and urban NOA functions.
The one-year coverage applies to new buyers and existing owners in China who upgrade to God’s Eye 5.0. BYD said it will cover economic losses if a legally liable accident happens while the Urban NOA function is used properly and in line with regulations.
The company also announced that its full vehicle lineup can now be fitted with the God’s Eye-B Intelligent Driving System LiDAR version as an option.
BYD said its intelligent driving work is guided by three targets. It wants to reduce traffic accidents, make ADAS perform like a more capable driver, and turn in-car AI into a personal assistant.
The company pointed to three reasons behind the coverage pledge. BYD said it has more than 3.15 million vehicles with intelligent driving assistance on the road.
These vehicles generate more than 200 million kilometers of driving data daily. It also has a 5,000-person research and development team working on the technology.
BYD also introduced the XUANJI A3, which it described as China’s first self-developed 4nm automotive-grade driving chip.