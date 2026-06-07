BYD bets on ADAS

BYD has pledged full damage coverage for two of its advanced driver assistance Systems (ADAS) features in China, as the company moves to build trust in intelligent driving systems.

The automaker announced the coverage for the Urban Navigate on Autopilot function of its God’s Eye Intelligent Driving System during its Intelligence Strategy Launch Event.

BYD said this makes it the first automaker to offer full damage coverage for both intelligent parking and urban NOA functions.

The one-year coverage applies to new buyers and existing owners in China who upgrade to God’s Eye 5.0. BYD said it will cover economic losses if a legally liable accident happens while the Urban NOA function is used properly and in line with regulations.