Business owners warned vs permit inspector poseur

The local government of Manila warned business owners Sunday, particularly those in the Binondo commercial district, to be vigilant against a man posing as a city business permit inspector to extort money.
In a public advisory, authorities identified the individual as Albert A. Torres. He reportedly approaches business owners claiming to be an official inspector, demanding cash to facilitate permits, bypass physical inspections or expedite city hall transactions.
Permits Bureau director Levi Facundo clarified that Torres is not a city employee and has no authority to represent the Manila government.
The bureau reminded business owners that all official regulatory fees must be paid only at the Taxpayers Business Lounge of the City Treasurer's Office at Manila City Hall or through the GoManila mobile application.
City officials stressed that any collection of money outside these authorized channels is illegal.