Budget watchdog: Public must be part of process

For AJ Montesa, the national budget should not be a document understood only by politicians, bureaucrats and policy experts. It should belong to the public.

As an adviser to the People’s Budget Coalition, Montesa has spent the last six years helping ordinary Filipinos navigate one of the government’s most technical and often least-understood processes — the allocation of public funds.

Speaking on DAILY TRUBUNE’s Straight Talk on Wednesday, Montesa described a mission rooted in a simple belief, which is that citizens deserve a seat at the table where decisions on public spending are made.

“We should have people in the room where it happens,” he said.

That conviction helped shape the People’s Budget Coalition, which began during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.