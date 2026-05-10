Open Bicam, same old tricks

Some House lawmakers pushed to increase the Department of Public Works and Highways budget by P45 billion, arguing that around 10,000 projects would otherwise become impossible to implement.

Cabinet officials also appeared during the second day of the Bicam proceedings, an unusual development since executive officials are generally not expected to participate at that stage.

The appearance strongly suggested lobbying efforts to preserve district-level projects that could lose funding under the Senate’s leaner version of the budget.

Meanwhile, funding for farm-to-market roads doubled from P16 billion to P33 billion.

Budget experts also flagged the sharp increase in so-called soft pork or ayuda programs.

The Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients program rose from P24 billion to P51 billion, while the Ayuda para sa Kapos ang Kita Program jumped from P27 billion to P64 billion.

Aid programs are not inherently problematic. But history has shown that when their budgets suddenly balloon, they often become tools for political patronage rather than purely social welfare.

The open Bicam remains a genuine step forward. Sunlight is always preferable to secrecy. But the livestreams also showed that pork-barrel politics no longer requires darkness to operate.

It now functions comfortably in plain sight.

The answer, therefore, is not merely openness but sustained public vigilance — monitoring the Bicam process from beginning to end, identifying lawmakers who treat the national budget as a personal patronage fund, and ensuring that open Bicam sessions become permanent rather than symbolic reforms.

The deeper problem remains a budget system still vulnerable to political distortion despite the appearance of transparency.