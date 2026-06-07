BAIC Trailmaster leads campaign

BAIC Philippines made its first appearance at the Philippine International Motor Show 2026 with a lineup led by the B40e Trailmaster rEV and the launch of its new “Drive Big with BAIC” campaign.

The brand joined the 10th PIMS at the World Trade Center in Pasay City from 4 to 7 June, marking its formal entry into one of the country’s major motoring events.

The main display is the BAIC B40e Trailmaster rEV, a plug-in hybrid electric SUV that BAIC is positioning for both weekday use and long drives.

The model offers a claimed combined driving range of up to 1,200 kilometers, which gives it a strong hook for buyers who want electrified driving but still worry about range on out-of-town trips.