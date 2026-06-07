BAIC Trailmaster leads campaign

BAIC Philippines made its first appearance at the Philippine International Motor Show 2026 with a lineup led by the B40e Trailmaster rEV and the launch of its new “Drive Big with BAIC” campaign.
The brand joined the 10th PIMS at the World Trade Center in Pasay City from 4 to 7 June, marking its formal entry into one of the country’s major motoring events.
The main display is the BAIC B40e Trailmaster rEV, a plug-in hybrid electric SUV that BAIC is positioning for both weekday use and long drives.
The model offers a claimed combined driving range of up to 1,200 kilometers, which gives it a strong hook for buyers who want electrified driving but still worry about range on out-of-town trips.
The B40e Trailmaster rEV sits beside BAIC Philippines’ wider SUV lineup, which includes diesel, hybrid and electrified models.
The current range includes the B30e Dune Hybrid Off-Roader, B40 Pro TrailMaster, B40 Ragnar, B60 Beaumont, B60e Beaumont rEV, B80 Wagon and X55 Verve.
BAIC also used the event to introduce “Drive Big with BAIC,” its new brand campaign for the local market.
The campaign centers on space, capability, value and electrified mobility, with the brand aiming to reach Filipino families and drivers who want vehicles that can handle both city traffic and weekend trips.
BAIC Philippines brand head Timothy Sytin said the message is less about size and more about what a vehicle allows people to do.
“Driving big isn't about size. It's about giving Filipinos more room to live and the confidence to take on whatever the road brings. That's the kind of vehicle we build, and the kind of driver we build it for,” Sytin said.
He said Filipino motorists are looking for vehicles that can serve more than one purpose. Many buyers want a daily vehicle that can still take them outside Metro Manila when the schedule allows it.
“Here in the Philippines, we see drivers who want a vehicle that can do more. Something that handles the daily commute but is just as ready when the weekend or a long drive out of town calls. That's what we're building toward, and we believe the future belongs to New Energy SUVs,” Sytin added.
BAIC’s roots go back to 1958, and the company has grown into one of China’s major automotive manufacturers. In the Philippines, the brand is distributed by UAAGI Auto Group, which also handles sales and after-sales support.
The company said customer care remains part of its local push. BAIC Philippines holds owner activities, including drives and community events, as it works to build a stronger base of repeat customers and referrals.
The Paras family also joined the brand’s PIMS debut as BAIC ambassadors. Benjie, Andre and Kobe Paras were introduced as representatives of different lifestyles tied to the “Drive Big” campaign.
BAIC Philippines said the campaign will continue beyond PIMS as it expands awareness of its SUVs and new energy vehicles in the local market.