BAIC taps Paras family

Benjie Paras remains one of the most recognized names in Philippine basketball. He built his career in the Philippine Basketball Association before crossing over to television and film.

His sons, Kobe and Andre, have also built their own public profiles. Kobe is known for basketball, while Andre has worked in entertainment and other media projects.

BAIC Philippines said the Paras family fits the brand’s direction as it works to reach more Filipino motorists looking for vehicles that can handle daily drives, family use, and out-of-town trips.

At the center of the signing was the BAIC B30e Dune, a hybrid off-roader positioned for buyers who want space, comfort, and added efficiency.

The vehicle was highlighted as a good match for the Paras family, with BAIC noting their need for cabin room, long-drive comfort, and everyday usability.