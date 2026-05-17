BAIC taps Paras family

BAIC Philippines has named former PBA star and actor Benjie Paras, together with his sons Kobe Paras and Andre Paras, as its new brand ambassadors.
The contract signing was held at Tsujiya Japanese Restaurant inside the Wack Wack Golf and Country Club Sports Center. BAIC Philippines, under UAAGI Auto Group Inc., said the partnership brings together the brand and a family known across sports, entertainment, and popular culture.
Benjie Paras remains one of the most recognized names in Philippine basketball. He built his career in the Philippine Basketball Association before crossing over to television and film.
His sons, Kobe and Andre, have also built their own public profiles. Kobe is known for basketball, while Andre has worked in entertainment and other media projects.
BAIC Philippines said the Paras family fits the brand’s direction as it works to reach more Filipino motorists looking for vehicles that can handle daily drives, family use, and out-of-town trips.
At the center of the signing was the BAIC B30e Dune, a hybrid off-roader positioned for buyers who want space, comfort, and added efficiency.
The vehicle was highlighted as a good match for the Paras family, with BAIC noting their need for cabin room, long-drive comfort, and everyday usability.
Andre Paras shared his own experience with the B30e Dune after using it before the signing. He said he took the vehicle to Tagaytay soon after getting it to see how it performed outside the city.
“I have been using the BAIC B30e Dune for about two weeks now, and honestly, I wanted to really test it right away. The moment I got it, I brought it straight to Tagaytay. That drive helped me understand what the vehicle is really about,” Andre said.
He said the drive also changed the way he looked at hybrid vehicles.
Andre said many drivers used to measure power mainly through engine displacement, but hybrid technology gives a different feel on the road.
“Before, you would always look at engine displacement. Parang iyon ang basis mo for power. But with HEV, it does not matter as much anymore. You feel the power differently. It is smoother, more responsive, and more efficient at the same time,” he said.
BAIC Philippines Brand head Timothy Sytin said the partnership was built around family use and actual ownership experience.
“We are happy to welcome Benjie Paras and his family to BAIC. They represent what the brand stands for. Solid and reliable. This partnership is about real families and real experiences, and we are proud to have them as part of the BAIC family,” Sytin said.