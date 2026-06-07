Ageless Benedicto, dominant Quiambao conquer Subic

SUBIC BAY — Under moody, storm-threatened skies, the 10th milestone staging of the Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay delivered a masterwork in triathlon drama, crowning a defiant veteran who refused to grow old and a rising superstar who refused to slow down.
In a thrilling showcase of grit over youth, 42-year-old August Benedicto turned back the clock to capture a stunning, come-from-behind victory in the men's division.
Meanwhile, Bea Quiambao solidified her status as the undisputed queen of Philippine triathlon, weathering a heavy downpour to claim the women’s crown in thrilling fashion.
Both athletes were honored with the prestigious Bagong Bayani Award, a fitting tribute to elite Filipino racers who continue to elevate the nation’s status on the international endurance stage.
While Quiambao’s victory felt like an inevitability given her current form, Benedicto’s triumph was a virtual shock to the system. Facing a stacked international field representing 45 countries — alongside a hungry vanguard of younger local rivals — the Ireland-based veteran proved that racing intelligence and raw heart can still dismantle youth.
Benedicto’s day started in deficit. Falling far behind during the choppy, overcast 1.9-kilometer swim leg, he was forced to play a grueling game of catch-up.
"I came out of the water with a big gap to close," Benedicto said.
"I knew I had to empty the tank on the bike (90kms) just to put myself back in contention, especially during that brutal final climb."
The gamble paid off, but the real magic happened on the asphalt. Channeling his legendary, scorching run from his 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Cebu victory, Benedicto unleashed a tactical masterclass over the final 21km run. He choked down the lead in the last 10 kilometers, before exploding into a devastating finishing kick in the final 5kms.
"During the run, I paced myself early on, but once I hit the final 10 kilometers, I just started pouring it on — pushing harder and harder with every stride," Benedicto said.
"Then, I heard the crowd roaring. With about 5 kilometers left, I caught the leaders, dug deep into whatever reserves I had left, and just flew to the finish."
Benedicto crossed the line in four hours, 40 minutes and 38 seconds, leaving a field of younger athletes wondering how they had been outpaced by a 42-year-old maestro.
Russian Ilya Fedorov clocked four hours and 41 minutes and 50 seconds to finish second while Geir Omarsson of Iceland placed third in 04:44:49.
If Benedicto’s race was a gritty thriller, Quiambao’s was a class in execution. Undeterred by the dark, heavy skies that eventually opened up into a torrential downpour, Quiambao clocked five hours and 37 minutes and 14 seconds to secure the women’s championship in the event organized by Sunrise Events Inc.
She nipped Mitsuki Tanaka-Tan of Japan, who came up short in 05:37:21, while Anne Nuñez clocked five hours and 39 minutes and 19 seconds to finish third.