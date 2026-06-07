Ageless Benedicto, dominant Quiambao conquer Subic

SUBIC BAY — Under moody, storm-threatened skies, the 10th milestone staging of the Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay delivered a masterwork in triathlon drama, crowning a defiant veteran who refused to grow old and a rising superstar who refused to slow down.

In a thrilling showcase of grit over youth, 42-year-old August Benedicto turned back the clock to capture a stunning, come-from-behind victory in the men's division.

Meanwhile, Bea Quiambao solidified her status as the undisputed queen of Philippine triathlon, weathering a heavy downpour to claim the women’s crown in thrilling fashion.