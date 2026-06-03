Elite triathletes face ultimate IM 70.3 test

Quiambao enters the race with a massive target on her back. Having clinched the overall women’s championship and the Filipino Elite title in Davao City — alongside her historic win at the inaugural 5150 Camiguin — she is indisputably the racer to beat.

Reig, meanwhile, looks to ride the momentum of his breakthrough men’s victory, aiming to prove that his rise to the top of the half-triathlon world is here to stay.

Standing in their way is a deep, ultra-competitive field. The Philippine Sports Commission continues its vital backing of the Filipino Elite Category, ensuring a premier, home-soil stage for current national athletes, former mainstays and rising homegrown stars.

Among those ready to ignite the course are multi-titled national athlete Erika Burgos, 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Cebu champion August Benedicto, and Jethro Ramos, the first Igorot to qualify for the IRONMAN World Championships in 2024. Adding a dash of mainstream star power to the grueling weekend are fitness influencer sisters Aira and Alou Lopez.