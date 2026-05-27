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Local bets seek world berths in IM 70.3 Subic

JOHN Patrick Ciron fights back tears as he crosses the finish line in 4:37:28 to conquer his first ever Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay title on Sunday.
JOHN Patrick Ciron fights back tears as he crosses the finish line in 4:37:28 to conquer his first ever Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay title on Sunday. Photograph courtesy of IRONMAN
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A golden ticket to the pinnacle of global multisport racing is on the line as the country’s triathlon capital prepares for a historic double-header spectacle. 

Marking its historic 10th staging, the Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay on 7 June is doing far more than celebrating a decade of endurance excellence — it is opening a highly coveted pathway for Filipino athletes to leap onto the world stage at the 2026 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Nice, France.

JOHN Patrick Ciron fights back tears as he crosses the finish line in 4:37:28 to conquer his first ever Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay title on Sunday.
IRONMAN, IM 70.3 Subic set to ignite triathlon capital

Organized by Sunrise Events Inc., the premier middle-distance race has already drawn a stellar international field representing at least 45 countries, with more expected to register before the starting gun fires.

While the international elite will fiercely contest the overall titles, the local spotlight will shine on the passionate community of Filipino age-groupers. 

JOHN Patrick Ciron fights back tears as he crosses the finish line in 4:37:28 to conquer his first ever Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay title on Sunday.
5150 Camiguin takes spotlight

For these hometown endurance athletes, the race represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity — a chance to claim one of 45 coveted qualifying slots for the world championship on 12 to 13 September in the breathtaking coastal city of Nice.

To ensure fair opportunity, the slots will be distributed evenly across the male and female age-group divisions. 

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