Local bets seek world berths in IM 70.3 Subic

A golden ticket to the pinnacle of global multisport racing is on the line as the country’s triathlon capital prepares for a historic double-header spectacle.

Marking its historic 10th staging, the Century Tuna IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay on 7 June is doing far more than celebrating a decade of endurance excellence — it is opening a highly coveted pathway for Filipino athletes to leap onto the world stage at the 2026 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Nice, France.