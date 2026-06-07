6ENSE turns love song into timely message

P-pop group 6ENSE is back with a new single that offers more than just a catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics.
Written and conceptualized by group leader Wiji, the comeback track "Piliin Mo Ako" uses the language of love to explore themes of representation, accountability and choice. As the song unfolds, what initially sounds like a romantic plea gradually takes on a broader meaning, reflecting the hopes of ordinary people who want to feel seen, heard and valued.
“Piliin Mo Ako” also continues the creative direction established by the group’s previous release, “Muni-Muni,” which similarly blended accessible pop music with thoughtful themes. Through both songs, 6ENSE has begun carving out a distinct identity — one that combines entertainment with meaningful storytelling.