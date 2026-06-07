6ENSE turns love song into timely message

P-pop group 6ENSE is back with a new single that offers more than just a catchy melody and heartfelt lyrics.

Written and conceptualized by group leader Wiji, the comeback track "Piliin Mo Ako" uses the language of love to explore themes of representation, accountability and choice. As the song unfolds, what initially sounds like a romantic plea gradually takes on a broader meaning, reflecting the hopes of ordinary people who want to feel seen, heard and valued.