300 fishers, youths met at Kwentong Dagat, highlighting commercial encroachment on municipal waters

The 15-kilometer buffer zone court proceedings

In 1975, former President Marcos Sr. signed the Presidential Decree No. 704 to protect small-scale fisherfolk by banning commercial vessels within seven nautical miles from the shoreline or in waters less than seven fathoms deep.

To fix the enforcement issues caused by the complex depth metrics, the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998 or Republic Act No. 8550 was enacted to officially reserve the exclusive 15 km zone from the coastline for municipal fishers.

The Philippine Fisheries Code was then later amended by RA No. 10654 to heighten penalties for illegal commercial encroachment.

In 2024, however, the Supreme Court First Division affirmed a Malabon Regional Trial Court (RTC) decision declaring parts of the Fisheries Code unconstitutional, stripping the LGUs’ jurisdiction over the municipal waters zone and lifting the ban on commercial fishing in shallow waters.

This ruling became final because the Office of the Solicitor General missed the strict deadline to file an appeal, the SC noted.

Small scale-fishers along with environmental groups actively protested against the Supreme Court ruling, warning it will open vital nearshore fish habitats to destructive commercial fleets.

As of current latest legal updates, the Department of Agriculture - Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources along with mobilized coastal groups are still waiting for the Supreme Court to reconsiderate a reversal for this controversial decision.

Today, small scale-fishers with support from local advocacy groups like Oceana Philippines, in full coordination with BFAR, the PCG, the PNP Maritime Group and LGUs, have made a petition for the current President to uphold the law’s promise to the municipal fisherfolk under RA 10654.

“Mr. President, we, your fellow Filipinos, ask you to direct the strict enforcement of the 15-kilometer municipal water exclusivity under RA 10654. Defend the 15-kilometer provision against any attempt – legislative, judicial, or administrative – to weaken it,” the petition stated.