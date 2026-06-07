Fisherfolk, groups commemorate World Ocean Day at UP-Diliman

The fisherfolk participants formed the number “15” at the Sunken Garden, calling for the exclusive protection and use of the 15-kilometer municipal waters among small-scale fishers nationwide.

“This is an important meeting that will not only end in discussion, but the beginning of collective action for a more alive and safer ocean,” Oceana Philippines said in a statement.

In partnership with Pangisda Pilipinas, the organizers launched “Kwentong Dagat: Kinse KM Para sa Mangingisda,” an event and storytelling session between young people and fisherfolk on issues affecting the sea, held in observance of World Ocean Day.

Other youth and environmental groups also joined the activity, including Alyansa Tigil Mina, Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa (SENTRO), One Pawikan Initiative, Angat Kalikasan Pilipinas, and the UP Mountaineers.