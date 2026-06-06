Why lawfare matters amid conflict among elite

Once citizens begin to suspect that legal institutions are being drawn into factional combat, the damage extends far beyond any single bloc or any single case.

The term is often used loosely, but it has a clear meaning. In international affairs, lawfare can refer to the strategic use of treaties, tribunals and legal claims to offset military or economic disadvantage.

The Philippines itself did this when it challenged China before an arbitral tribunal in 2013 and it won a favorable ruling in 2016. That was a legitimate use of law by a weaker state. The problem begins when the legal machinery is used selectively against political opponents in ways that follow political convenience more than neutral principles.

Philippine cases often treated in isolation should be seen as part of a larger pattern. The question is not whether every controversial case is fabricated or every prosecution illegitimate. It is whether legal and quasi-legal processes are used in ways that consistently burden certain political actors at strategically important moments.

That is what made the cases against former Senator Leila de Lima, the pressure on Rappler and Maria Ressa during the Duterte years and the impeachment of Chief Justice Renato Corona during the Aquino administration so consequential.

In each case, legality and politics overlapped — and that overlap should concern anyone who cares about democratic restraint.

That is the larger danger. Democracies do not erode only when courts are abolished or Congress is shut down. They also erode when institutions remain intact but are used so selectively that the public stops believing the rules apply equally.

Once that happens, the law loses its moral authority. It is no longer seen as a restraint on power, but as an instrument of it. Public trust gives way to cynicism, retaliation, and the belief that every legal battle is simply politics by other means.

That is why the recent cases involving members of the Cayetano-led bloc deserve closer scrutiny. The point is not to shield these senators from investigation. If there is evidence of wrongdoing, cases should be filed and pursued. The more urgent question is whether the timing, targets and political context of these actions suggest that the law is being used not only to enforce accountability, but to signal the costs of political nonalignment.

No serious observer should make that charge lightly. But neither should anyone dismiss it simply because formal procedures have been observed.

In the Philippines, the misuse of the law rarely announces itself as a misuse. It usually arrives clothed in the language of due process, institutional propriety and legal technicality. That is precisely what makes it dangerous.

When the law is used to enforce not only accountability but political obedience, the damage is not confined to today’s rivals. It lingers in the institutions that citizens are asked to trust — and in the growing suspicion that justice, in the end, depends on which side has the power.