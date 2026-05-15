No office is above the law

The logic behind laws penalizing obstruction of justice and evasion is straightforward. No individual should be allowed to use influence, intimidation, or institutional authority to delay or escape legal accountability.

Public office is a public trust, not a fortress against lawful processes. Democratic institutions weaken the moment power becomes a tool to manipulate justice rather than to submit to it.

Regardless of one’s position on the ICC, one principle should remain beyond debate: public officials must be held to the same laws imposed on ordinary citizens — or even to a higher standard.

When government institutions themselves become arenas for resistance against the enforcement of legal processes, the public receives a dangerous message: that justice can be postponed, manipulated, bargained away, or selectively applied depending on who holds the power.

What makes the Senate episode even more revealing is its contrast to other well-known personalities who faced legal battles yet chose to confront the process directly.

In 2017, then Senator Leila de Lima repeatedly asserted her innocence but still squarely faced detention and trial. In 2018, then Senator Antonio Trillanes IV submitted himself to legal proceedings despite perceptions that he was merely a victim of politically motivated accusations. Last year, actress Rufa Mae Quinto voluntarily surrendered to authorities in relation to charges of involvement in an investment-related case while defending herself through legal channels.

None of these cases erased or diminished their rights. What they demonstrated instead was the recognition that accountability must pass through institutions, not personal leverage.

That is what respect for the rule of law looks like. Voluntary surrender is not an admission of guilt. Appearing before the courts does not take away one’s rights; on the contrary, it affirms confidence that justice must rest only on evidence, due process, and legal procedure — not theatrics, popularity, political pressure, or institutional protection.

Public officials frequently speak of leadership and service, but leadership is measured most clearly in accountability. The credibility of democratic institutions depends on whether the powerful are willing to be governed by the same rules as the powerless.

The moment justice bends to political convenience, it loses moral authority. And if Filipinos are expected to respect the law, then those entrusted to uphold it must first show a willingness to submit themselves to it.