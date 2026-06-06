Go hails Leyte Super Health Center’s opening

The Super Health Center is designed to provide primary care services, consultations and early disease detection, helping residents access medical assistance closer to their communities.

“It is important to bring healthcare services closer to the people so that illnesses can be detected and treated early before they worsen,” Go said in his message.

During the event, food packs were distributed to barangay health workers.

Under the program, free consultations will be provided through local health offices and the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.’s Konsulta program, allowing enrolled members to access basic healthcare services at no additional cost.

Go also called on the Department of Health and other government agencies to ensure that Super Health Centers nationwide are fully operational and capable of supporting local government health services, particularly in remote communities.

He acknowledged the support of Tanauan Mayor Ma. Gina E. Merilo and local officials in implementing the project.

The government has been expanding Super Health Centers across the country as part of efforts to improve access to healthcare services and reduce the burden on hospitals by addressing common illnesses and preventive care needs at the community level.