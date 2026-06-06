Get more ‘freedom to travel’ with these 50-percent off offers

Available first to My Discovery Elite members from 4 to 17 June, with public access beginning 11 June, the Independence Day Sale unlocks special rates and curated privileges in some of the Philippines’ most sought-after destinations.

From the island shores of Boracay, Coron, Samal and Sipalay to the vibrant energy of Makati and Ortigas, each destination offers a unique way to create lasting memories.

Freedom by the sea

From sun-soaked shores to secluded island retreats, Discovery Resorts offer travelers different ways to make the most of the holiday. Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or quality time with loved ones, these destinations set the stage for memorable escapes across the Philippines.

Set along the powdery white sands of Station 1, Discovery Boracay places guests at the heart of one of the country’s most iconic beach destinations.

During the Independence Day Sale, guests can enjoy stays starting at P15,900 nett per night, inclusive of daily breakfast and roundtrip land and boat transfers, along with dining and wellness privileges that make it the perfect opportunity to experience Boracay’s vibrant dining scene, breathtaking sunsets and beachfront charm.

Dotted on a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Discovery Coron offers a private island escape where nature, adventure, and relaxation come together. Special rates start at P14,600 nett per night, with stays booked for December including complimentary daily dinners for two, alongside daily breakfast, roundtrip land and boat transfers, and additional dining, wellness and island experience privileges.

Located on the shores of Samal Island, Discovery Samal combines tropical landscapes, family-friendly experiences and beachfront leisure in one destination. Guests can enjoy special Independence Day rates starting at P14,000 nett per night, inclusive of daily breakfast and roundtrip transfers, plus exclusive savings on dining, wellness and water sports activities throughout their stay.

In Sipalay, Negros Occidental, Manami Resort under DHC’s Signature Collection, invites travelers to slow down and reconnect with nature through its distinctive blend of luxury, wellness and adventure. Rates start at P13,500 nett per night and include a complimentary spelunking experience in the resort’s private cave, an in-room Linong head, neck and shoulder massage, daily breakfast and roundtrip transfers.

Freedom in the city

For those seeking a change of pace without leaving Metro Manila, DHC’s city hotels offer urban escapes that blend comfort and convenience in the heart of the metro’s premier business and lifestyle districts.

At Discovery Primea in Makati, guests can enjoy a refined city retreat complemented by an additional 30 percent savings at The Salad Room by Restaurant Tapenade. Guests may also avail of a special offer at Terazi Spa, which is sold separately from the room package.

Meanwhile, Discovery Suites in Ortigas offers spacious accommodations ideal for business and leisure travelers alike, with 15 percent savings across all dining outlets, dining credits of up to P1,000 per night for select suite categories, and daily buffet breakfast included in every stay.

Make the most of the Independence Day holiday with exclusive offers from DHC’s collection of hotels and resorts.