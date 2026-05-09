Duty Free links up with hotels to boost travel perks

DFPC said initiative supports the Department of Tourism’s push to strengthen tourism-related industries by linking retail, hospitality, and travel services.

“Occasions like Mother’s Day are closely tied to the Filipino tradition of giving,” DFPC leadership said. “With our anniversary sale, we hope to make it easier for families to find thoughtful gifts while enjoying the value that Duty Free Philippines has always offered.”

DFPC is an attached agency of the Department of Tourism and serves balikbayans, overseas Filipinos, and international travelers through its duty-free retail operations.