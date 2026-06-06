D-day at 82: World reflects on historic allied landing that changed the course of WWII

Supported by thousands of ships and aircraft, Allied forces landed on five designated beaches—Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno, and Sword—in what remains the largest seaborne invasion in history.

The operation, codenamed Operation Overlord, came at a tremendous cost. Thousands of soldiers were killed, wounded, or went missing during the landings and the fierce battles that followed.

Despite heavy casualties, the invasion successfully established a foothold in France, opening a Western Front that would eventually lead to the collapse of Nazi Germany less than a year later.

Today, nations across Europe and North America commemorate the 82nd anniversary of D-Day with ceremonies honoring the courage and sacrifice of the servicemen who participated in the operation.

Veterans, world leaders, military representatives, and local communities continue to gather at memorials and cemeteries in Normandy to remember those who fought for freedom during one of history's darkest chapters.

As the number of surviving D-Day veterans continues to decline, the anniversary serves as a reminder of the human cost of war and the enduring importance of preserving the lessons of history.

More than eight decades later, D-Day remains a powerful symbol of international cooperation, resilience, and the struggle against tyranny.