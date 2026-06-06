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Carousel Casualties releases dream-pop single

Inspired by late-night longing, the song follows a person caught between wanting answers and choosing silence.
FILIPINO indie pop band Carousel Casualties.
FILIPINO indie pop band Carousel Casualties. Photograph courtesy of Carousel Casualties
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Filipino indie pop band Carousel Casualties has unveiled “nananabik,” a dreamy and melancholic track that explores the feeling of missing someone and resisting the urge to reach out. Inspired by late-night longing, the song follows a person caught between wanting answers and choosing silence.

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Vocalist and songwriter Emmie Villegas described the track as a story of internal conflict. “You pace around your apartment like a lunatic craving for answers, but then you go back to bed. You close your eyes and try to fall asleep…. You miserably fail, of course.” He added that the band often draws inspiration from films and TV shows, encouraging listeners to interpret the song in their own way.

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Known for fan favorites such as “Leona,” “season 1 episode 43,” and the viral hit “hindi ko alam,” Carousel Casualties continues to blend introspective storytelling with lush indie-pop soundscapes. “nananabik” is now streaming on digital music platforms. 

Filipino indie pop band
Carousel Casualties nananabik
OPM heartbreak songs
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