Who’s Your Joe? Café Brings Back Art of Writing letters

“A great coffee experience comes down to two things: a good coffee and a good place. Today had both.”

For businessman Manny Villar, those words perfectly capture what makes a coffee shop memorable. While a well-crafted cup is essential, the setting where people gather, connect and create memories is equally important.

This philosophy comes to life at Dear Joe, the Philippines’ first letter-writing café and one of the country’s most photographed coffee destinations.

As coffee culture continues to flourish across the Philippines, with international chains, local cafés and specialty coffee shops opening in nearly every city, Dear Joe has carved out a unique space of its own. More than simply serving coffee, it offers an experience rooted in nostalgia, storytelling and meaningful connections.