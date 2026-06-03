New Favorite Neighborhood Haunt

“We just want it to be effortless. It’s food we know how to do well,” says Cuenca. “Everything is meant to be casual and enjoyable.”

With the restaurant barely just a few months in, the place is already vibing with a steady flow of regulars coming in.

While the bistro is the relative new kid on the proverbial block, what draws you in is that feeling of the familiar. “The spirit of it is really about keeping it simple and easy. Our food aren’t dishes that you wouldn’t find in a regular cookbook, or even can’t make at home,” says Cuenca. “What we do is add technique, use the right ingredients — and we know we can make them well.” And a quick glance at the menu reveals proof of concept. Classics like a herb-crusted Rack of Lamb and the Steak Tartare are indulgent but not intimidating. Small plates like the Prosciutto and Chips and the Croquettas of the Day have that salty-savory kick to wake up the palate. Cuenca also recently announced that favorites from the Elbert’s Sandwiches menu — The Cheesesteak, the Reuben and The Tuna Melt — are set to make an appearance soon.