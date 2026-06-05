Waking up from naia 1 nightmare

There has been online discourse suggesting that the Philippines lags behind other Southeast Asian countries in attracting international tourists. It’s disappointing, especially since our country has so much to offer, from beautiful natural sites to a rich culture. While several factors contribute to this struggle, I believe our airports play a significant role in shaping tourists’ decisions on whether to return.
A tourist’s fun and memorable vacation in the Philippines can be negatively affected by their experience at our international airports, particularly Ninoy Aquino International Airport 1 (NAIA 1), which is the most notorious. Its reputation as one of the worst airports in the world reflects issues that can deter tourists from returning. So, what can we do to ensure our airports leave a positive impression on visitors?
The most straightforward solution is to fully renovate and modernize NAIA 1. Other airports have done this before. For example, LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York City was once known as the worst airport in the United States, with outdated facilities and infrastructure, confusing terminal layouts, long security lines, and limited dining options (sound familiar?). LGA invested $8 billion to rebuild its terminal and infrastructure from the ground up and is now considered the best airport in the United States.
NAIA 1 must follow LGA’s lead. It urgently needs another terminal to handle international flights, as its current capacity cannot accommodate the volume of passengers. Passenger comfort and experience must be improved without delay. LGA addressed this by incorporating high ceilings and abundant natural light, instantly making small spaces feel larger. We need to move on from NAIA 1’s brutalist architecture. Some may see it as an iconic piece of architecture, but most passengers feel as though they are trapped in a prison. Additionally, the concourses must be open and welcoming, with ample and comfortable seating so that no one has to sit on the floor. Dining options must also be updated immediately. Why not serve passengers food from some of the nation’s most popular restaurants? Let’s ensure they have one last excellent meal before flying out so that their final experience is memorable and showcases our hospitality.
Crucially, the lack of connectivity and transportation must be addressed. Traffic congestion around our airports is intolerable. The widespread practice of taxi scams only worsens the problem for tourists. Any redevelopment of NAIA 1 must include expanded transportation options. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York provides an effective model, connecting terminals via a monorail and linking them to the local subway (think MRT) and railroad (think PNR). This reduces road congestion and stress. Delaying these improvements risks alienating tourists who are already frustrated by Metro Manila’s traffic chaos.
The airport is our last chance to leave a lasting impression on tourists before they return to their respective countries. Since our brains are scientifically wired to remember bad experiences more vividly than good ones, we should strive to end their vacation in the Philippines with a stress-free airport experience. Philippine Airlines’ famous tagline is “Care That Comes from the Heart.” I firmly believe this philosophy should extend from the skies to our airports as well.