Waking up from naia 1 nightmare

The most straightforward solution is to fully renovate and modernize NAIA 1. Other airports have done this before. For example, LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in New York City was once known as the worst airport in the United States, with outdated facilities and infrastructure, confusing terminal layouts, long security lines, and limited dining options (sound familiar?). LGA invested $8 billion to rebuild its terminal and infrastructure from the ground up and is now considered the best airport in the United States.

NAIA 1 must follow LGA’s lead. It urgently needs another terminal to handle international flights, as its current capacity cannot accommodate the volume of passengers. Passenger comfort and experience must be improved without delay. LGA addressed this by incorporating high ceilings and abundant natural light, instantly making small spaces feel larger. We need to move on from NAIA 1’s brutalist architecture. Some may see it as an iconic piece of architecture, but most passengers feel as though they are trapped in a prison. Additionally, the concourses must be open and welcoming, with ample and comfortable seating so that no one has to sit on the floor. Dining options must also be updated immediately. Why not serve passengers food from some of the nation’s most popular restaurants? Let’s ensure they have one last excellent meal before flying out so that their final experience is memorable and showcases our hospitality.