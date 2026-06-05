SPF ABCs: How much sun protection do you need?

“Well, the ‘PA++’ (in sunscreen) is your protection against UVA and UVB. So an SPF (sun protection factor) 25 PA++ means you have protection for both UVA and UVB rays. But the question is, is it enough?” she pointed out.

According to her, “It will all depend on your lifestyle and daily activities.”

For a normal daily sun exposure, “Definitely an application of your SPF 25 PA++ at the beginning of the day and midday is sufficient,” she said.

“However, if you are going to go under the sun for prolonged periods of time, like for more than three hours, like when you do hiking, you go golfing, or you go to the beach, then definitely a higher SPF like SPF 50 will be more beneficial for you on that day.”