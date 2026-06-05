MEI MEI is the next P-pop girl group you’ll want to stan — here’s why

The P-pop scene just got a whole lot brighter.
Meet Mei Mei, the Philippines’ newest girl group ready to bring its own flavor to the growing world of Filipino pop music. The eight-member act officially introduced itself during a grand media launch on 27 May at the Skydome in SM North EDSA — and let’s just say, they understood the assignment.
Presented by Groovy Garden Records, the newest record label under Pulp Group, the event felt less like a formal launch and more like a giant Filipino fiesta. The venue was decked out with colorful banderitas, game booths, local street food stalls and even a special “MEI Bingo” activity that kept everyone entertained throughout the night.
Hosted by Inah Evans and Milo Elmido Jr., the event featured explosive performances, the live debut of the group’s first single, “Telebong,” the world premiere of its music video, and plenty of opportunities for fans and members of the media to get to know the girls: Alexa, Jhamayka, Ada, Aerise, Thea, Jessie, Yuni and Dina.
The evening kicked off with a welcome speech from Pulp Group chairman and president Vernon Go, who officially introduced both Groovy Garden Records and Mei Mei.
Reflecting on the group’s early days, he shared: “Each member manages to exude a unique character, showing diversity and how beauty can be so varied. The group strikes me as a cutesy-patoosy manifestation of Voltes V! Today, I am still stunned by the development and progress they have made.”
And honestly? Once the girls hit the stage, everyone could see exactly what he meant.