MEI MEI is the next P-pop girl group you’ll want to stan — here’s why

The P-pop scene just got a whole lot brighter.

Meet Mei Mei, the Philippines’ newest girl group ready to bring its own flavor to the growing world of Filipino pop music. The eight-member act officially introduced itself during a grand media launch on 27 May at the Skydome in SM North EDSA — and let’s just say, they understood the assignment.

Presented by Groovy Garden Records, the newest record label under Pulp Group, the event felt less like a formal launch and more like a giant Filipino fiesta. The venue was decked out with colorful banderitas, game booths, local street food stalls and even a special “MEI Bingo” activity that kept everyone entertained throughout the night.