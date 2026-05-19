Xonara storms into P-pop scene

Introducing their self-described “grit pop” sound, Xonara blends elements of R&B, hip-hop, and edgy pop influences, creating a style that highlights individuality, confidence, and unapologetic self-expression. Each member brought a distinct personality and creative energy to the group’s first public appearance, showcasing a collective identity rooted in authenticity and modern Filipino youth culture.

To celebrate their debut, the group mounted Xonara’s World, a one-day pop-up experience held on 16 May that turned the historic Escolta district into an interactive playground for fans and curious passersby alike. Running from noon until late evening, the event featured graffiti walls, DIY charm-making stations, and a stamp rally that encouraged guests to explore the venue while fueling online buzz across social media platforms.

A specially curated bazaar featuring local fashion brands, thrift finds, and streetwear-inspired pieces added to the atmosphere, further reflecting the group’s bold aesthetic and creative direction.

The highlight of the event came when Xonara delivered their first live public performance following their official debut. The group performed their debut single “Tabi” and also unveiled the music video ahead of its digital release. Selected fans were also treated to close interactions with the members through exclusive meet-and-greet sessions.