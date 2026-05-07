BINI celebrates Senate honor after Coachella spotlight

During his sponsorship speech, Bam Aquino praised the eight-member act for carrying Filipino talent to one of the world’s most influential music festivals.

“Sa kauna-unahang pagkakataon, isang Filipino group ang nagtanghal sa isa sa pinakamalaki at pinakasikat na music festivals sa buong mundo. Masasabi natin na ang tagumpay na ito ay isang Salamin ng galing at talento ng Pilipino sa pandaigdigang entablado,” Aquino said in an interview with ABSCBN News.

He added that BINI’s achievement served as an uplifting moment for Filipinos amid difficult times.

“Ang tagumpay ng BINI ay isang panalong dapat ipagdiwang sa gitna ng mga hamon at krisis na kinakaharap ng ating bansa.”

Several senators also delivered messages of support and admiration for the group, including Joel Villanueva , Erwin Tulfo , Raffy Tulfo , Risa Hontiveros , Jinggoy Estrada , Loren Legarda , and Kiko Pangilinan .

After the ceremony, BINI leader Jhoanna admitted the entire experience felt surreal.

“Sobrang overwhelming po ng ano sa loob, kasi parang yun nga’ng sinabi ni Senator Loren Legarda kanina na sanay kaming makita na sobrang serious nila, and kanina nagbibiruan sila,” she shared.

The singer also said the recognition became a meaningful affirmation of the group’s years of hard work and sacrifices.

“Sobrang grateful kami kasi di namin inexpect na mangyayari to, na makakatungtong kami sa ibang stage, sa Senate naman. So thank you po sa pagkilala. Parang navalidate din lahat ng hardwork, malaking bagay ito sa amin.”

Colet echoed the same disbelief over the milestone moment.

“Laging joke namin, kaninong panaginip to? Kasi hindi namin akalain na marerecognize yung hardwork namin.”

For Aiah, the occasion was simply filled with gratitude and joy.

“It’s a good feeling po and we’re just so happy to be here!”

Meanwhile, Mikha received special recognition from Hontiveros, who cited the singer’s advocacy work during a Women’s Month event focused on mental health awareness and safe spaces for young people.

“Young women really do have a good role model in all of you,” Hontiveros said.

Mikha later expressed appreciation for the senators’ concern not only for the group’s success, but also for their well-being.

“I’m so grateful and we’re so grateful to be recognized. The fact na namention po nila yung privacy and they offered a prayer for us, it was a touching moment.”

Beyond celebrating their own achievements, the members emphasized that they hope their growing international visibility will also create more opportunities for Filipino artists and creatives.

Maloi pointed out that many talented Filipinos still lack the resources and platforms needed to fully showcase their artistry.

“Sobrang swerte namin kasi meron kaming means ma-put into reality yung mga creative juices namin,” she said.

“I believe na dapat ma-share ito to all of the artists, hindi lang mga OPM artists kungdi pati lahat ng mga creatives out there na walang means, walang outlet, walang platform for it.”

Gwen stressed that Filipino talent has even more to offer on the global stage.

“Naniniwala po kaming lahat na malaki ang potential ng mga Pilipino artists, ang dami pang kayang ipakita, ibigay out there globally.”

Stacey, meanwhile, expressed optimism that this is the moment for Filipino artistry and culture to shine internationally.

“Now is the time na tayong mga Pinoy talents, mga Pinoy creativity, Pinoy culture ay makilala din internationally. Kasi kung kaya ng ibang lahi, kayang-kaya rin nating makipagsabayan kaya now is the time, mag-go tayo sa global stage.”

Fresh from their historic Coachella performance, BINI is now preparing for the next chapter of their global rise with the launch of their “Signals” world tour and an appearance at the 2026 Summer Sonic Festival in August.

As they continue expanding their reach worldwide, Sheena said the group remains committed to carrying Filipino music with them wherever they go.

“Mayroon kaming goal, mayroon kaming stand. Gusto namin, everywhere we go, we bring the whole OPM scene with us.”