Google lets shoppers try on clothes virtually before buying

Google is expanding access to its AI-powered Try On feature, bringing the virtual shopping tool to users in the Philippines in the coming weeks.
The feature allows shoppers to upload a full-length photo of themselves and see how clothing items would look on their body before making a purchase. Available across Google Search, Google Shopping and Google Images, the tool supports tops, bottoms, dresses and shoes, including sneakers, heels and sandals.
According to Google, Try On is powered by a custom image-generation model designed specifically for fashion. The technology is built to understand body shapes and the way different fabrics fold, stretch and drape, enabling it to generate more realistic previews of how apparel would appear on individual users rather than on standard product models.
To use the feature, shoppers can tap the “Try it on” icon found on eligible apparel listings, upload a full-body photo and receive an AI-generated preview within seconds. Users can save looks, compare outfits, share them with friends and proceed directly to a retailer’s website if they decide to make a purchase.