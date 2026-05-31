AI-powered Search aims to become Gen Z’s go-to guide

“Search is now an intelligent partner,” Wenke said. “It’s no longer just about keywords. You can now have a natural back-and-forth conversation with Search, and it will understand your intent no matter how complex or nuanced [the question is].”

Google showcased AI Mode, a feature that allows users to interact with Search conversationally. Instead of typing simple queries, users can ask detailed questions and receive responses tailored to specific preferences and circumstances. According to Google, the feature can help users plan trips, conduct research, prepare for interviews, solve academic problems and discover new interests.

The company also highlighted Search Live, which uses a smartphone camera and AI to analyze objects, locations and products in real time. Users can point their devices at landmarks, products or everyday objects and ask questions as if speaking with a personal guide or assistant.

Google’s focus on younger users was evident throughout the event, which featured content creators and student leaders who shared how they use Search to support their studies, careers and businesses.

Content creator Matthew Rotea said Search helped him develop career-focused content after beginning his journey as an intern tasked with creating social media materials.

“I use it to improve my resume and help me prepare for interviews,” Rotea said, adding that he later transformed those learnings into content designed to help fellow Gen Z job seekers.

Google said the shift reflects changing user behavior, particularly among Gen Z. During the presentation, the company cited data showing that nearly 90 percent of Filipino Gen Z users access Google products daily, while younger audiences increasingly use Search for shopping, travel planning, learning and content creation.

The company also promoted Search’s travel-related capabilities, describing AI Mode as a “digital travel bestie” capable of building personalized itineraries, recommending destinations, monitoring travel updates and providing contextual information about places in real time.