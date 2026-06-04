PTFoMS calls out Marcoleta's remarks against Senate beat reporters

It also urged Marcoleta to either support his claims with solid evidence or withdraw his remarks and issue a formal apology to the journalists he accused.

"Casting vague aspersions against the media doesn't foster constructive dialogue. It threatens the very foundations of democratic process by attempting to sway public opinion against those taked with holding those in power to account."

The organization reiterated its call for respect for journalists and emphasized that criticism of the media must be grounded in verifiable facts.