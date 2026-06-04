PTFoMS calls out Marcoleta's remarks against Senate beat reporters

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) expressed concern over Senator Rodante Marcoleta's claim that members of the media, particularly those assigned to the Senate beat, were receiving paid hacks.
In a statement, the organization emphasized that what Marcoleta presented could pose a potential threat to the safety and security of journalists who serve as instruments of information.
It also urged Marcoleta to either support his claims with solid evidence or withdraw his remarks and issue a formal apology to the journalists he accused.
"Casting vague aspersions against the media doesn't foster constructive dialogue. It threatens the very foundations of democratic process by attempting to sway public opinion against those taked with holding those in power to account."
The organization reiterated its call for respect for journalists and emphasized that criticism of the media must be grounded in verifiable facts.