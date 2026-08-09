The Angat Dam in Norzagaray, Bulacan, recorded six consecutive days of increases in its water level from Tuesday to Sunday, while other major dams also posted gains amid several days of rainfall brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) observed the gradual recovery of Angat Dam, with successive increases of 1.20 meters on Tuesday, 4 August; 0.39 meter on Wednesday, 5 August; 0.49 meter on Thursday, 6 August; 0.64 meter on Friday, 7 August; 0.76 meter on Saturday, 8 August; and 2.92 meters on Sunday, 9 August.

The state weather bureau recorded Angat Dam’s water level at 156.61 meters on Tuesday and 161.81 meters on Sunday, representing a total increase of 5.20 meters over six consecutive days.