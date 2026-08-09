The Angat Dam in Norzagaray, Bulacan, recorded six consecutive days of increases in its water level from Tuesday to Sunday, while other major dams also posted gains amid several days of rainfall brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) observed the gradual recovery of Angat Dam, with successive increases of 1.20 meters on Tuesday, 4 August; 0.39 meter on Wednesday, 5 August; 0.49 meter on Thursday, 6 August; 0.64 meter on Friday, 7 August; 0.76 meter on Saturday, 8 August; and 2.92 meters on Sunday, 9 August.
The state weather bureau recorded Angat Dam’s water level at 156.61 meters on Tuesday and 161.81 meters on Sunday, representing a total increase of 5.20 meters over six consecutive days.
Meanwhile, other dams also recorded increases in their water levels as of Sunday, including Ipo Dam in Bulacan at 101.78 meters; Ambuklao and Binga dams in Benguet at 752 meters and 575 meters, respectively; San Roque Dam in Pangasinan at 239.72 meters; Pantabangan Dam in Nueva Ecija at 181.46 meters; Magat Dam along the Ifugao-Isabela border at 170.73 meters; and Caliraya Dam in Laguna at 286.99 meters.
La Mesa Dam recorded a water level of 79.72 meters on Sunday, 0.43 meter below its spilling level of 80.15 meters.
Authorities recently warned that areas in CAMANAVA — Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas and Valenzuela — could be affected if La Mesa Dam releases excess water.
PAGASA, however, continued to monitor the enhanced southwest monsoon, or Habagat, which brought rainfall to several areas in Luzon and the Visayas.