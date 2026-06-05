Florence Pugh’s ‘The Midnight Library’ seals Paramount major deal

The film adaptation of Matt Haig’s bestselling novel The Midnight Library, starring Florence Pugh, has found a home at Paramount Pictures.
According to reports, Paramount secured the project in a deal worth $36 million, beating out other interested studios, including Focus Features and Sony, for the North American distribution rights.
Based on Haig’s acclaimed novel, The Midnight Library follows a woman who is given the chance to explore alternate versions of her life through a mysterious library that exists between life and death.
Pugh is attached to star in the adaptation, which has become one of the most closely watched literary projects currently in development.