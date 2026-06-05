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Florence Pugh’s ‘The Midnight Library’ seals Paramount major deal

ENGLISH actress Florence Pugh.
ENGLISH actress Florence Pugh. Photograph courtesy of Florence Pugh/IG
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The film adaptation of Matt Haig’s bestselling novel The Midnight Library, starring Florence Pugh, has found a home at Paramount Pictures.

According to reports, Paramount secured the project in a deal worth $36 million, beating out other interested studios, including Focus Features and Sony, for the North American distribution rights.

ENGLISH actress Florence Pugh.
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Based on Haig’s acclaimed novel, The Midnight Library follows a woman who is given the chance to explore alternate versions of her life through a mysterious library that exists between life and death.

Pugh is attached to star in the adaptation, which has become one of the most closely watched literary projects currently in development. 

ENGLISH actress Florence Pugh.
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The Midnight Library movie
Florence Pugh Paramount Pictures
Matt Haig adaptation
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