Coraline animators come back with stop-motion ‘Wildwood’

A new fantasy adventure is set to hit the big screen as LAIKA Studios, the creators behind the acclaimed Coraline, unveiled the teaser trailer for Wildwood on Friday, with the film scheduled to premiere in theaters on 23 October.

Based on the New York Times bestselling fantasy-adventure book series written by Colin Meloy and illustrated by Carson Ellis, the stop-motion feature follows Prue, voiced by Peyton Elizabeth Lee, whose baby brother is abducted by crows. The incident leads her on an unexpected rescue journey into a magical and forbidden forest beyond Portland, a place filled with secrets, allies, adversaries, and challenges that test everything she believes in.