Fantasy phenomenon ‘Fourth Wing’ set for series adaptation

The story centers on Violet Sorrengail, a young woman pushed by her mother into Basgiath War College, a ruthless training ground where survival is never guaranteed. There, she joins hundreds of cadets competing for a place among Navarre’s elite dragon riders — an unforgiving world where strength, strategy, and instinct decide who makes it out alive.

Originally published by NYT bestselling author Rebecca Yarros, Fourth Wing has become a breakout sensation in the romantasy genre, building a massive global readership drawn to its blend of high-stakes fantasy, emotional intensity, and romance-driven storytelling.

Yarros will also serve as executive producer on the adaptation. Additional executive producers include Michael B. Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo under Outlier Society, as well as Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham for Kilter Films, alongside Liz Pelletier and Sherryl Clark from Premeditated Productions.

Speaking about the adaptation, Yarros shared: “I’m thrilled to be working with this dedicated, experienced team and grateful for their passion for both the books and the readership behind them.”

Amazon MGM Studios emphasized the series’ cultural reach and fan anticipation. “Violet’s journey in Fourth Wing has sparked a global phenomenon, captivating millions of readers and building an intensely passionate fanbase around its world, characters, and emotional stakes,” said Peter Friedlander, head of Global Television. “Rebecca Yarros’ brilliant series is one of the most anticipated adaptations in the world…”

With its mix of fantasy world-building, romance, and survival-driven drama, Fourth Wing is being positioned as one of Prime Video’s most ambitious upcoming genre adaptations.