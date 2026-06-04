Ombudsman files graft, malversation raps vs. Discaya couple, DPWH officials

Speaking at a Palace briefing, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said charges were formally filed before a Regional Trial Court in Malolos, Bulacan.

“Pormal nang sinampahan ng kaso si Curlee Discaya at iba pang opisyal ng DPWH na sangkot sa maanomalyang flood control projects sa Bulusan, Calumpit, Bulacan,” Castro said.

According to Castro, DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon and Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano were involved in the filing of charges against Discaya and several former and current officials connected to the DPWH-Bulacan First District Engineering Office.

The charges include violation of Section 3(e) of Republic Act No. 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, as well as criminal complaints for malversation of public funds through falsification of public documents.

Castro said Discaya was among 11 individuals from both the public and private sectors implicated in the case.

“Maaalala natin ang mga Discaya ay namayagpag sa kanilang mga proyekto noong taon pang 2016,” she said.

Curlee Discaya is currently under Senate custody after being cited in contempt during Senate inquiries in September 2025 into alleged irregularities involving flood control projects.

His wife, Sarah Discaya, is being held at the Lapu-Lapu City Jail in Cebu. She is also facing separate non-bailable graft and malversation charges linked to an alleged P96.5-million ghost flood control project in Davao Occidental.

The latest charges stem from the government's continuing investigation into alleged anomalies in multibillion-peso flood control projects across the country.