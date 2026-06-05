Back-to-School, Thoughtfully Done: Vanessa Matsunaga shops smart with SM Store

Back-to-school season always arrives with a mix of excitement and intention — new beginnings, fresh routines, and the quiet hope that the year ahead will be a good one.

For international model and mother of three Vanessa Matsunaga, preparing her children for school is less about ticking items off a list and more about choosing pieces that reflect who her kids are.

“Being a mom has changed the way I approach even the smallest decisions,” Vanessa shared. “I’m always asking myself how I can show up for each child in a way that makes them feel secure and supported since that’s something they carry every day.”