Back-to-School, Thoughtfully Done: Vanessa Matsunaga shops smart with SM Store

Back-to-school season always arrives with a mix of excitement and intention — new beginnings, fresh routines, and the quiet hope that the year ahead will be a good one.
For international model and mother of three Vanessa Matsunaga, preparing her children for school is less about ticking items off a list and more about choosing pieces that reflect who her kids are.
“Being a mom has changed the way I approach even the smallest decisions,” Vanessa shared. “I’m always asking myself how I can show up for each child in a way that makes them feel secure and supported since that’s something they carry every day.”
A recent visit to SM Store turned that intention into a seamless, thoughtful experience. With the help of SM Store’s Personal Shopper, Vanessa set out to stock up on school essentials for her daughter and two sons, free from the usual stress that comes with back-to-school shopping.
SM Store’s Personal Shopper helped narrow down options based on each child’s age and preferences, making sure everything Vanessa got would be something her kids would genuinely enjoy using.
The first stop was the shoe section, where she found the perfect school shoes from Florsheim, Gibi and Tough Kids. Designed for comfort, durability and everyday wear, the shoes balanced function and style, making them ideal for long school days.
Next came the fun part: school supplies. She picked up a Hawk trolley bag that easily converts into a backpack for lighter days and colorful Smiggle backpacks and notebooks featuring familiar characters her kids love. She also got markers that help bring out her kids’ creativity.
She also stocked up on containers for her kids’ school lunches and snacks. Her first choice was the Atlantic Vacuum Flask Bottle and Lock and Lock glass food containers to ensure each one of her kids had something suited to their day-to-day routine, whether it was keeping drinks cold, meals warm, or snacks neatly packed.
To make everything extra special, Vanessa passed by the Custom Lab. Here, the tumblers were engraved with each child’s name for a personal touch.
“It’s the little details that make them feel seen,” Vanessa shared. “When something is made just for them, they take more pride in it.”
Throughout the day, her Personal Shopper quietly elevated the experience by anticipating needs, suggesting thoughtful add-ons and making the entire process efficient, even enjoyable. For a mother who values presence and intention, that support made all the difference.
With everything ready — beautifully chosen, personalized and packed — Vanessa left SM Store knowing her kids were set for the school year ahead. It was back-to-school shopping done the SM way: thoughtful, personalized and rooted in care.
For those looking to enjoy the same ease and thoughtful guidance during their back-to-school shopping trip, you may connect with your nearest Personal Shopper for in-store assistanc, or if you’re unable to visit the store, place your orders via Viber through smstore.com/ps.