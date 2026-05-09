All for mom this Mother’s Day at SM Supermalls: Because she deserve the best

We don’t always say it enough, but moms do everything. From the everyday routines to the big life moments, they show up, give their all, and somehow still make it look effortless.
This Mother’s Day, it’s our turn to show up for them.
Currently, your most-loved SM Supermalls becomes the perfect place to spend the day with mom — whether it’s slowing down, catching up, or simply making her feel seen. With everything in one place, it’s easier than ever to plan a day she’ll actually enjoy, making SM Supermalls the ultimate one-stop destination for celebrating moms, and a maxed-out experience you can share together.
From calming spaces at Ukiyo in S Maison to wellness treatments at Biovitalis also in S Maison, SM Supermalls offers moments where she can truly recharge. Whether it’s a quiet reset or a well-deserved break, these experiences help her ease into the day.
For something more indulgent, brands like Teng Roma in S Maison offer refined pieces that bring a sense of comfort and quiet luxury — perfect for moms who appreciate slowing down in style.
Making it easy to build a self-care stop into your Mother’s Day plans.
For moms balancing business and everything in between, a quick stop can go a long way.
Whether it’s refreshing spaces with Polspotten at SM Megamall or finding comfort-driven essentials from Vivaia at SM Megamall and SM Mall of Asia, SM Supermalls brings together options that match their pace.
For a quick reset in between, self-care staples from Estee Lauder, available at SM Mall of Asia and SM North EDSA, or a well-earned meal at Mo Mo Paradise in SM Megamall offer moments to recharge before getting back to what matters.
If your mom is always on the go, build a day around movement and energy.
Gear up at Decathlon in SM Mall of Asia and SM North EDSA, grab something fresh and filling from SaladStop! in SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia and SM North EDSA, or head straight to the courts with Picklelab in SM Mall of Asia, SM Aura and SM North EDSA.
You can also explore active lifestyle pieces from Lacoste at SM Mall of Asia, SM Megamall and SM Podium — perfect for moms who like to stay active while keeping things stylish.
At the Active Mom’s Club, activities 10 May bring together sports, wellness, and self-care across participating SM Supermalls. It’s a chance to move, try something new, and spend time together in a way that feels natural and fun.
For the moms whose love extends to their fur babies, make it a day out for both of you.
From grooming and essentials at Furs Class in SM Aura and Pet Express in SM Aura, SM Mall of Asia, SM Podium and SM North EDSA, to pet-friendly dining at Greyhound Café in SM Aura Premier, SM Mall of Asia and SM Podium, there are plenty of ways to bond and spend time together.
Today, the Mommy Market takes over select mall event areas across SM Supermalls, bringing together mom-owned MSMEs and curated finds — from flowers and plant boutiques to specialty coffee and homemade desserts — making it a go-to spot for thoughtful Mother’s Day shopping.
Cap it off with a stop at Mom’s Spotlight, where beautifully designed installations — from floral setups to elegant displays — set the scene for photos you’ll actually want to keep across participating SM malls.
From bowling at SM Bowling and movies at SM Cinemas to skating at SM Skating and rides at SM Storyland, there are plenty of ways to spend the rest of the day together — no pressure, just time well spent.
On 10 May, a special Mass will also be held at select SM Supermalls to honor mothers — their strength, love, and everything they do for their families.
Whether you’re planning something big or keeping it simple, everything comes together for a maxed-out experience made just for moms.
Celebrate these MOMents online through #CelebrateMomsAtSM, featuring content from moms, families, and creators sharing their day at SM.
Make it a Mother’s Day to Gala To The Max — only at your most-loved SM Supermalls.