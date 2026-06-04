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Underground families relocated soon

DELA Fuente
DELA Fuente
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Around 100 families living in an underground tunnel beneath the Quirino Avenue bridge at Plaza Dilao in Paco, Manila, will soon be permanently relocated to safer housing, local officials said.

DELA Fuente
‘Tunnel home’: Inside the underground shelter in Osmeña Highway

Jay dela Fuente, director of the Manila Department of Social Welfare and Development (MDSWD), said Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso ordered the immediate transfer of the informal settlers before the onset of the rainy season to prevent potential casualties from flooding.

DELA Fuente
Life beneath: Inside Manila’s underground community

Dela Fuente said the MDSWD is coordinating with the national Department of Social Welfare and Development to identify relocation sites. Potential areas include districts in Rizal and Laguna.

To ensure the families do not abandon or sell their new homes — a recurring issue with previous relocation efforts — officials are prioritizing sites that offer sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Isko Moreno relocation
Manila informal settlers
Quirino Avenue flooding
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