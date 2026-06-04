Theft suspect killed in encounter during arrest operation in Ilocos Sur

Police identified the suspect as a resident of Nancayasan, Urdaneta City, Pangasinan. Authorities said the warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 47 in Urdaneta City for a qualified theft case, with bail set at P40,000.

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly fired two shots at police officers while they were carrying out the arrest operation. Police said the officers responded with force after finding themselves in a life-threatening situation.

The ISPPO maintained that the officers acted in accordance with Philippine National Police operational procedures and applicable provisions of the Revised Penal Code concerning self-defense and the fulfillment of duty.

Following the incident, police coordinated with other law enforcement units and medical responders to secure the area and provide medical assistance to the suspect. He was rushed to the Ilocos Sur District Hospital in Tagudin but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician, police said.

No injuries among police personnel were reported.

Provincial Director PCOL Augusto M. Asuncion said the operation was conducted pursuant to a court-issued warrant and formed part of the police’s anti-criminality campaign and efforts to serve court processes.

The ISPPO said it remains committed to maintaining public safety, upholding professionalism, and ensuring accountability in police operations while respecting human rights.

Authorities have not yet released additional details regarding the firearm allegedly used by the suspect or whether an investigation into the encounter has been initiated.