Suspect in fatal stabbing nabbed in hot pursuit operation

The victim was identified as alias Tata, a resident of the said barangay. The suspect was identified as alias Omay, 34, also a resident of Silverio Compound, Barangay San Isidro.

Initial investigation disclosed that, based on the statements of the witnesses, the victim was using his cellular phone for social media live streaming while simultaneously doing laundry when the suspect suddenly appeared from behind, attacked him by slitting his throat, and repeatedly stabbed him with a bladed weapon.

After the assault, the suspect immediately fled the scene towards an unknown direction while still in possession of the weapon used in the commission of the crime.

The victim was immediately rushed by relatives to Uni-Health Parañaque Hospital and Medical Center for emergency medical treatment. However, despite efforts to save his life, he was pronounced dead by his attending physician.

Further investigation revealed that the incident allegedly stemmed from a long-standing personal misunderstanding between the victim and the suspect.

Records show that the suspect harbored resentment arising from alleged teasing and mocking by the victim sometime on 31 December 2023. Authorities believe that this unresolved conflict may have escalated and served as the possible motive for the killing.

Immediately after the incident, personnel from the San Dionisio Police Sub-Station, Investigation Section, and Intelligence Section conducted a coordinated hot pursuit operation to locate and apprehend the suspect. Through sustained intelligence validation and follow-up operations, police operatives were able to trace the suspect’s possible location, which led them to Barangay Singkamas in Makati City.

At approximately 9 p.m. on 1 June, the suspect was positively identified and lawfully arrested in accordance with Rule 113, Section 5(b) of the Rules of Court, or lawful warrantless arrest in hot pursuit, considering that the offense had just been committed and the arresting officers had personal knowledge of facts indicating the suspect’s involvement.

Upon arrest, the suspect was brought to the San Dionisio Police Sub-Station for proper documentation and disposition.

A complaint for murder is now being prepared for filing before the Parañaque City Prosecutor’s Office through inquest proceedings.