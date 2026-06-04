Sunshine Silver raises $270M in US debut

The Idaho-based mining company sold 20 million shares at $13.50 each, generating fresh capital to support the redevelopment and expansion of its silver assets in North America.

The offering comes amid a revival in U.S. IPO activity, with a growing number of companies tapping public markets to fund expansion plans. Several major listings are also expected in the coming weeks, reflecting renewed confidence among investors.

Founded in 2010, Sunshine Silver focuses on the acquisition, redevelopment and operation of precious metals assets. Its key project is located in Idaho’s Silver Valley, one of the most historically productive silver-mining regions in the United States.

The company is backed by Electrum Group and Ospraie Management. Following the share sale, Electrum is expected to remain the controlling shareholder with more than 50 percent ownership.