Sunshine Place: A ‘Disneyland’ connecting seniors to next generations

Every Friday is Decoupage day for Sunshine Place’s “De Coopers” group, and everyone is invited to join. Decoupage, according to group “teacher” for nearly two years, Tess Colayco, is “the French technique of decorating using paper cutouts on all sorts of surfaces — fabric, metal, glass.”

“It has so many practical applications. You can use it for your own home, for decoration. It’s a venue for being creative; for nurturing your creativity,” Colayco said of Decoupage, which she recommended for finding that inner “artist” in anyone.

Talking about seniors and digitalization, she stumbled upon this new hobby via the internet. “During the pandemic, our porcelain teacher went back to Perth, and when she left, we wondered what are we going to do. On my own, I started doing Decoupage from just looking at the internet since I was doing a lot of internet stuff. And when my friends saw it, they said, ‘Let’s do that!’ And before we knew it, every Friday… we’ve been doing it to just have fun,” she relayed in an exclusive DAILY TRIBUNE interview.

Decoupage, according to her, gives their group a chance not only to enjoy their twilight years, but even use their products to raise funds for charity. Through the art, the group has been able to churn out bangles, bags, bag charms, home décor and other artworks that have been featured in Sunshine Place’s bazaars.

“It’s fun! We enjoy coming here every Friday. It’s like play day, therapy,” said Colayco, who also enjoys dancing, exercise and painting at Sunshine Place.

“Sunshine Place has really achieved its goal of giving wellness… before, it was just seniors, now, there are kids. It caters to the whole person, total well-being.”

Besides Decoupage, Atty. Ma. Victoria “Vicky” Ortega-Pollisco is also into oil, acrylic and porcelain painting, which she considers as an icebreaker from her legal profession.