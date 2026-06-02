Esteban bags fencing silver

“Today ended in a heartbreaking 15–14 loss, and it definitely hurts more than I can put to words. But despite the disappointment, I want to stay positive, grateful, and happy for the opportunity to compete and continue improving,” Esteban said.

“Thank you to my coaches who helped me along the way. Thank you will never be enough but I am incredibly grateful.”

Esteban was able to prove she could compete against the best fencers in Africa.

After earning a bye in the Round of 16, Esteban defeated Egyptian Lojain Khaled, 15-7, in the quarterfinal.

She then prevailed over Yasmine Soussi of Morroco, 15-9, in the semifinal to arrange a duel with Amr Hossny.

Esteban’s goal is qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The former Ateneo de Manila University star qualified for the Paris Summer Games in 2024 after earning enough ranking points.

The Olympic qualifying period will start on 1 April 2027.