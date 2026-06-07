The art of staying young

Together, they form what fellow artists affectionately call the “awesome foursome” of the Sunshine Place Studio. Far from winding down, they continue to reinvent themselves through art.

Under the guidance of Maestro Fidel Sarmiento and artist Robert Fernandez, these women have spent the past decade producing works that have earned recognition in competitions, filled exhibition halls, and inspired fellow seniors to discover new possibilities later in life.

Their stories are different, but their message is the same: creativity has no expiration date. Taken together, they offer four distinct portraits of aging not as a retreat from life, but as a continuing act of discovery.

At the heart of the group is Erlinda “Lin” Flores, who recently marked her ninetieth birthday surrounded by fellow artists who have become part of her creative family. A two-time Carlos Palanca Memorial Award for Literature recipient, Flores spent decades nurturing young imaginations through more than 20 children’s books. Today, she continues her storytelling through paint.

Sarmiento describes her as one of the studio’s most diligent students, always arriving with her “homework” meticulously completed.

Beside her is Conchitina Sevilla-Bernardo, 82, a woman who seems to embody several eras of Philippine society at once. Her life has moved through fashion, philanthropy, publishing, public service, diplomacy and now painting.

When Bernardo discovered Sunshine Place through a prayer group mate, Gilda Reyes, she found both healing and artistic rebirth. Her sold-out solo exhibition introduced audiences to what have become her signature subjects: vulnerable fawns and endangered deer resting quietly in nature, inspired by Psalm 42: “As the deer longs for streams of water, so my soul longs for You, O God.”