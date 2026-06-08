Gregorio salutes ‘treasures of Phl seas’

On the final day of competition, Team Philippines rowed even harder and struck for two more gold medals in the U19 coastal women’s double sculls courtesy of Ayonna Huerto and Khayzie Caviltes; and the U16 coastal men’s double sculls behind Kyle Olano and Pilar.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman and former Philippine Rowing Association president Patrick Gregorio described it as a “stunning, positive development” against Asia’s rowing powerhouse countries.

Gregorio knows Pillar and Jugadora well because it was under his watch as the country’s rowing chief that these young athletes were discovered, nurtured and honed.

“They are the treasures of the Philippine seas,” said Gregorio, who as PSC chairman has initiated a massive and nationwide grassroots program for all sports.

“They are sons of fishermen. They are our grassroots rowers from Ternate, Cavite.”

Beach sprint rowing is a fast-developing sport, an entirely different format from the traditional rowing since it combines beach running, open-water rowing, buoy turns and sprint racing.

Gregorio said the format fits Filipino rowers because of their “strength, great balance, speed and agility.”