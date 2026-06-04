SUNNY SIDE HOSTS COLLAB DINNER WITH PILYA'S KITCHEN

It's Pride Month, and Boracay's foodie favorite The Sunny Side Group is back with its annual Chef Collabs, bringing delicious eats to the island in celebration of the LGBTQ+ Community. This time, they are bringing Chef Kriza Palmero's feisty and fiery cuisine from the Michelin Bib Gourmand-recognized Pilya’s Kitchen for this year's Pride Benefit Dinner on June 11 at The Sunny Side Café in Station 1.

Chef Kriza has become known for serving up hand-pulled Biang Biang noodles, Mala flavors, and interpretations of Taiwanese cuisine at Pilya's Kitchen, where there is a line at any time of the day. In contrast, Sunny Side Café has been known for innovative takes on comfort and breakfast food. Which means this meal will be an interesting study in contrasts.

Chef Kriza will be serving up some of Pilya's most popular dishes in tandem with dessert and drinks from The Sunny Side Café. Tickets for this one-night-only Pride Benefit Dinner, are going for P950 each.